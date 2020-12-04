AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.