AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 over the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.72.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

