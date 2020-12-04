AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amedisys by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amedisys by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 30.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.54.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $245.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $273.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.86 and its 200 day moving average is $224.55.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,019 shares of company stock worth $2,152,120. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

