AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 971 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ambarella by 32.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 329,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,571,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 901,505 shares in the company, valued at $70,813,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,848 shares of company stock worth $2,956,672. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $90.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

