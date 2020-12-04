AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $1,761,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,550.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 212,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $6,776,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 539,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

