AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,837 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 21.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,824 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,031 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 27.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,558 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,447,283 shares of company stock worth $55,127,039 and have sold 13,310 shares worth $499,396. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

