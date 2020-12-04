Alley Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alley Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,176.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,025.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

