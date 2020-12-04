Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $407,146.77. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,041. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ALRM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

