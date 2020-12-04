Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $36.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adient will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Adient by 42.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adient by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

