AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AA’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get AA alerts:

AA stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. AA has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.