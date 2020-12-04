90 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 22.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $140.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.