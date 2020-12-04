4,629 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

