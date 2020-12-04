461,050 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 461,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. FMR LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 2,212.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Farfetch by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,559 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,802,000 after acquiring an additional 806,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

FTCH stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.89. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Farfetch from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

