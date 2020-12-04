45,214 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287,765 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,840,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 552,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 535.3% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 580,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 489,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.26.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

