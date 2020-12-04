4,400 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth $51,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Safehold by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Safehold by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.17 per share, with a total value of $249,956.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,614,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,344,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,262 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAFE opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $72.95.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.