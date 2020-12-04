31,821 Shares in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Bridge Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $467.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc bought 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,784.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 21,875 shares of company stock valued at $466,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDGE shares. ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.