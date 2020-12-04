280,331 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. BidaskClub cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

EQX opened at $10.28 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

