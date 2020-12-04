19,000 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 118.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $498.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.60. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The business’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

