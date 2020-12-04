18,211 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $30.47 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,974,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $842,700. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

