17,819 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,322 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,441 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,245,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 427.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,054,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 854,298 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

