16,784 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rowe increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

