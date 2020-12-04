15,000 Shares in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Bought by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.18% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ekso Bionics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ekso Bionics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

