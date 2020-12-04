14,747 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CNA Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,888,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,704,000 after buying an additional 134,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 299,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNA Financial by 545.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 668,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in CNA Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 421,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,067 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. CNA Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

