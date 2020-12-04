145,347 Shares in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Clovis Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 61.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

