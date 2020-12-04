14,381 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after buying an additional 547,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 77,549 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,377,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 97,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

