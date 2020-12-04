14,336 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

