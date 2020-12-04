13,300 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 17.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 74.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $48,643.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,120 shares of company stock worth $710,362 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

