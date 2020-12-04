12,960 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

