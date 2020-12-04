10,603 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NiSource by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,788,000 after buying an additional 3,411,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,849,000 after buying an additional 3,292,235 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 1,418.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,192,000 after buying an additional 1,692,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 1,447.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,507,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,314 shares of company stock valued at $150,568 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.