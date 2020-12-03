Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 5,792 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 9.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Amazon.com worth $2,024,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,180.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,021.46. The company has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

