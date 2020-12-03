William D. Humphries Sells 13,663 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BHC opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167,662 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $95,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $69,930,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $55,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.81.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.