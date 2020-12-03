Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $184,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.