Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 169,944 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.