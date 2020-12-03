Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,586,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,412,303 shares of company stock valued at $69,511,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

PLUG stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

