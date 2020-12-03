Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 81,100 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SLM were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 2,162.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,574 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $18,388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 838.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,026 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,173,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 978,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 271.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,291,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 944,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.39 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

