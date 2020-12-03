Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 6,000 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $3,161,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 397.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $73.59 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $840.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

