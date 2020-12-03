Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 47,500 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 4.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 111,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

