Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,900 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Q2 were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 71,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $6,368,721.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,475.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $38,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,207.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,982 shares of company stock valued at $23,696,690. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of QTWO opened at $113.83 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $116.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

