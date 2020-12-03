Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,300 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $437,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 11,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $234,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,615 shares of company stock worth $3,985,530. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

