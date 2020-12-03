Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,600 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 288.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 140.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $232,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

