Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,154.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,773,813 shares of company stock worth $223,685,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.