Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carriage Services by 525.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 44.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $52,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,542.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CSV opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $488.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

