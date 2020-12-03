Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 553.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.21.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

