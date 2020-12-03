Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

