Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,400 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215,271 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 252,803 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $31,957,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 471,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345,187 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,462 shares of company stock worth $3,920,504 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

