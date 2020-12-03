Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $873,079. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Overstock.com stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

