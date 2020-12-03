Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of NOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,716 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 231,019 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 394,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,750 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $5.83 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $637.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. NOW’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stephens started coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

