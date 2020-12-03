Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 39.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.28 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.78.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

