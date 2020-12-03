Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $402,000 Investment in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 784,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,399,000 after buying an additional 945,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after buying an additional 2,744,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,370,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,779,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 1,084,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

