Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Innospec were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $33,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Innospec by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Innospec by 21.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.